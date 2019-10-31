JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) — Evacuations were underway early Thursday morning as a fast-moving brush fire broke out in Jurupa Valley.

Cal Fire/Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports of fire near the 5300 block of 46th Avenue at about 12:39 a.m. The first on scene resource reported a quarter acre of vegetation burning with a rapid rate of spread.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the blaze was started near the termination point of a pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle. At least one person was in custody.

All residents of 46th Avenue from Riverview Drive to Calle Hermosa, Riverview Drive from 46th Avenue to Rio Road, Rio Road from Riverview Drive to Calle Hermosa and Calle Hermosa from Rio Road to 46th Avenue were being evacuated.