JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) – Riverside County fire crews are fighting a new brush fire Wednesday in the Jurupa Valley area.
The fire broke out shortly after 10 a.m. just north of the 60 Freeway along Granite Hill Drive near Pedley Road, officials said.
Flames quickly spread to about 50 acres and sparked mandatory evacuations for the Bravo Estates Mobile Home Park at 4080 Pedley Road.
Several other fires were burning across the Southland:
– A five-acre brush fire near Mureau Road and the 101 Freeway in Calabasas prompted a second-alarm response and shutting down northbound lanes
– A blaze in the Riverside County community of Nuevo was extinguished Wednesday morning after burning five acres
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
