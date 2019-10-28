



REAL-TIME EVACUATION MAP

BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) – The Getty Fire broke out early Monday morning in the Sepulveda Pass west of the 405 Freeway and grew to 400 acres. Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate.

Here are the latest evacuations and closures.

Mandatory Evacuations:

The -area bordered by Mulholland Boulevard to the north, the 405 Freeway to the east, Sunset Boulevard to the south and Temescal Canyon Road to the west.

Evacuation Warnings:

Mulholland Boulevard to the north, Topanga Canyon to the west, Sunset Boulevard to the south and Sullivan Fire Road to the east.

Evacuation Centers:

— Westwood Recreation Center (1350 South Sepulveda)

— Van Nuys / Sherman Oaks Recreation Center (14201 Huston St)

— Stoner Recreation Center (1835 Stoner)

For Animals:

— West Valley Animal Shelter (20655 Plummer St)

— West LA Animal Shelter (11361 W Pico Bl)

Road Closures:

— The 405 Freeway remains OPEN, but drivers are still advised to avoid the freeway if possible. The southbound 405 offramps to Skirball, Sepulveda Blvd., Sunset Blvd., Getty Center Drive and Mulholland Drive exits are all CLOSED.

School Closures:

Palisades Charter High School

University High School Charter

Emerson Middle School

Revere Middle School

The following elementary schools: Brentwood, Brockton, Canyon, Community Magnet, Fairburn, Kentner, Marquez, Palisades, Roscomare, Nora Sterry, Topanga, Warner and Westwood.

Power Outages:

— 2,600 LADWP customers without power in BelAir, Westwood and Brentwood.