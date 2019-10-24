



— Flames erupted in Castaic Thursday afternoon as multiple brush fires sparked through Southern California.

The fire was said to have started near the northbound 5 Freeway and Lake Hughes Road.

The approximately 20-acre fire burned at a rapid rate of spread burning at least one home and threatening others.

Views from SKY2 showed the roof of multiple homes burning.

There were initial reports of the fire heading towards Castaic High School.

The 5 Freeway was closed at Hasley Canyon due to the fire for an unknown duration of time.

Drivers were diverted to 126 westbound to the 101 Freeway as an alternate route.

***SIG ALERT*** NB I-5 CLOSED AT HASLEY CANYON DUE TO FIRE. UNKNOWN DURATION. USE SR-126 WB TO US-101 AS ALTERNATE — CHP Newhall (@CHP_Newhall) October 24, 2019

