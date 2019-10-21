Comments
SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) – Firefighters found a person dead on a burning boat at the Port of Los Angeles in the early morning hours Monday.
Just after 4 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department crews were called to a fire aboard a 35-foot cabin cruiser which was docked at Terminal Island.
Firefighters discovered a person dead aboard the vessel. The victim was not immediately identified.
Crews extinguished the blaze in 16 minutes.
The cause of both the fire and the victim’s death are under investigation.
