



– Good Samaritans came to the rescue of two people after a fire broke out aboard a boat about 10 miles off the Newport Beach coastline Friday morning.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department Harbor Patrol reports that the fire occurred on a 30-foot pleasure cruiser sometime before 10 a.m.

Good Samaritan in another boat came to the rescue of the two people aboard. They were not hurt.

Harbor patrol responded and extinguished the blaze, although the boat appeared to have been completely charred. It was being towed back to Corona del Mar.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the fire or exactly how the rescue transpired.

On Sept. 2, a dive boat fire off the Santa Barbara coast left 34 people. Five people, all crew members, escaped. The cause of that fire remains under investigation by multiple agencies, including the NTSB and the U.S. Coast Guard.