BURBANK (CBSLA) — Strong, gusty winds took down trees overnight and has SoCal Edison mulling more power outages to prevent equipment from sparking wildfires.

Trees were uprooted by the howling winds, causing some damage. In Panorama City, crews were on the scene quickly to clean up a tree that fell onto the back of an SUV, while in Burbank, another tree tipped over onto a condo. It’s not clear if the condo sustained any damage.

In Santa Barbara’s Goleta, firefighters spent the night battling a new brush fire that was whipped up by the wind, while in LA County, the 8,391-acre Saddle Ridge Fire continues to burn. Firefighters are racing to improve on the 68 percent containment of the Saddle Ridge Fire.

SoCal Edison is again considering shutting off power to thousands of customers as more gusty winds are forecast for this weekend. On Thursday, 200,000 households in Kern and Mono counties spent hours in the dark.

More than 22,000 customers in the Inland Empire; 6,000 in Santa Barbara County; 4,000 in Los Angeles County and 2,000 in Orange County could also see their power shut off as a precaution against wildfires.