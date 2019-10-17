GOLETA (CBSLA) — A brush fire burning in Goleta prompted evacuations and partially closed the 101 Freeway Thursday.

The second-alarm fire erupted in the 12000 block of Calle Real and Gaviota Coast 2nd Alarm.

The wind-driven fire burned east of El Capitan Campground and the El Capitan State Park, both of which were being evacuated.

The 101 Freeway was closed northbound at Las Varas and southbound at Refugio due to visibility.

Amtrak was also shut down through the area.

As of 6:00 p.m., the fire had burned at least 50 acres and was zero percent contained.

Vegetation fire around the El Capitan area near US 101. El Capitan Campgrounds are being evacuated. US 101 NB closed at Las Varas and US 101 SB closed at Refugio. Please stay away from the area. Closure duration is unknown. @KEYTNC3 pic.twitter.com/jZsiMWg7RS — Santa Barbara CHP (@CHP_SantaBarb) October 18, 2019