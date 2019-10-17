CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:101 Freeway, Brush Fire, Closed, Goleta

GOLETA (CBSLA) — A brush fire burning in Goleta prompted evacuations and partially closed the 101 Freeway Thursday.

The second-alarm fire erupted in the 12000 block of Calle Real and Gaviota Coast 2nd Alarm.

The wind-driven fire burned east of El Capitan Campground and the El Capitan State Park, both of which were being evacuated.

The 101 Freeway was closed northbound at Las Varas and southbound at Refugio due to visibility.

Amtrak was also shut down through the area.

As of 6:00 p.m., the fire had burned at least 50 acres and was zero percent contained.

