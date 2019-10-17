



Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 10/17 at 8 a.m.

Local Assistance Center To Open In Sylmar To Help Victims Of Saddle Ridge Fire

A local assistance center will open in Sylmar Thursday to help residents affected by the Saddle Ridge Fire.

Earthquake Early Warning Alerts To Go Live Across California In Time For Great Shakeout Drill

An earthquake early warning system has been in the works for years and, starting Thursday, California residents will have access to the first-ever statewide early warning system — on their phones.

Local Weather

Cool temperatures and gusty conditions before a gradual warming into the weekend and then seeing the return of Santa Ana winds next week. A high of 73 for the beaches and 78 for the valleys.