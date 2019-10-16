



— An earthquake early warning system has been in the works for years and, starting Thursday, California residents will have access to the first-ever statewide early warning system — on their phones.

The system is made of up two components — MyShake, a phone application developed by the University of California at Berkeley, and traditional text messaging alerts for people who do not download the app — that uses ground motion sensors from across the state to send warnings to cell phones before shaking begins.

“You know, any warning you get I think can be significant,” Ron Miller, whose children live near the San Andreas Fault, said. “Every time I fly in I think, ‘Is today the day that LAX is going to have the big one?'”

The rollout of the app comes the same day as the Great California ShakeOut and just three months after a 7.1-magnitude quake centered in Ridgecrest sent shock waves through Los Angeles and surrounding areas.

“Oh yeah, we felt it,” Kelemete Leilua, a resident of Mentone, said.

Leilua lives in a Highland neighborhood adjacent to the San Andreas Fault and said he has an emergency bag ready to go. The new alert system could give his family anywhere from seconds up to a minute of advance notice of an earthquake — depending on how far they were from the epicenter.

“I’d make sure my kids are in a safe place,” he said.

Miller, who said he remembers the catastrophic damage from the Northridge Earthquake in 1994, said he hopes that advance warning would also give first responders more time to save lives.

Officials said if the system gives people enough time to drop down and take cover before shaking starts, the system will save lives.