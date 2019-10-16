Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Angels hired Joe Maddon as their new manager Wednesday.
The team confirmed the move on Twitter. Maddon is signing a three-year contract with the Angels, according to MLB.com.
The 65-year-old Maddon was a coach with the Angels from 1994 to 2005.
He then managed the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs.
Last month, the Angels fired manager Brad Ausmus after going a dismal 72-90, their worst record since 1999.
