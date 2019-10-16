CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Angels, Angels hire Joe Maddon, Joe Maddon, LA Angels new manager


ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Angels hired Joe Maddon as their new manager Wednesday.

Manager Joe Maddon of the Chicago Cubs watches as his team takes on the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Sept. 17, 2019, in Chicago. (Getty Images)

The team confirmed the move on Twitter. Maddon is signing a three-year contract with the Angels, according to MLB.com.

The 65-year-old Maddon was a coach with the Angels from 1994 to 2005.

He then managed the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs.

Last month, the Angels fired manager Brad Ausmus after going a dismal 72-90, their worst record since 1999.

Comments