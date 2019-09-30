LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Angels have fired manager Brad Ausmus, the team announced Monday.

Ausmus was let go after leading the Angels to a 72-90 record, the team’s worst since 1999.

He was brought on last season to replace Mike Scioscia, who managed for 19 seasons.

Prior to his short stint with the Angels, Ausmus previously managed in Detroit.

Angels GM Billy Eppler released this statement Monday morning: “I want to thank Brad for his hard work and dedication to this organization over the last two seasons as both a special assistant and field manager. He navigated the franchise through one of its most difficult seasons with class and professionalism.”

Today, the Los Angeles Angels announced that Brad Ausmus will not return as manager in 2020. pic.twitter.com/XDGVCiG1gx — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 30, 2019

Speculation has swirled that the Angels may have their eye on former bench coach Joe Maddon to take over as the team’s manager after Maddon was let go by the Cubs this weekend.