



— Southern California Edison warned Tuesday that it could shut off power this week to more than 79,000 customers across the Southland due to elevated fire danger.

SoCal Edison reported that because of elevated fire risk, it may choose to shut off power to up to 30,773 customers in Los Angeles County. That would apply to areas of Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster and San Fernando.

Another 27,630 customers could lose power in San Bernardino County, along with 19,434 customers in Riverside County.

Power could also be shut off to nearly 1,600 customers in the city of Fillmore in Ventura County.

A small brush fire broke out Tuesday morning off Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Greenleaf Canyon Road in Topanga. L.A. County Fire Department crews responded and quickly halted its forward progress.

Due to gusty Santa Ana winds coupled with very low humidity, the National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for most of L.A. and Ventura counties that begins late Wednesday night and runs through Friday evening.

The NWS said the fire weather watch could be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning. Wind gusts could be between 45 and 70 miles per hour Thursday.

SoCal Edison issued a similar outage warning last month.

For a full list of cities and maps of the affected neighborhoods, click here.