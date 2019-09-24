FONTANA (CBSLA) — On the second day of fall, Southern California is preparing for a sweltering day with gusty winds and the threat of wildfires.

A heat advisory will go into effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Santa Monica Mountains and the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, advising people to beware the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity.

Gusty winds are also expected to rake the Inland Empire’s mountain and foothill communities, which could see something rather new this go around – preemptive power outages.

Southern California Edison is considering shutting off power to high-risk areas if weather conditions get to the point of sparking a potential wildfire. In Los Angeles County, high desert areas like Lancaster, Palmdale and Acton could see their power shut off, but the bulk of the potential power outage areas are in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

As many as 41,000 could be hit with power outages, in areas that could see triple-digit heat.

SoCal Edison’s website has a list of communities that could see its power shut off for public safety. Customers can also sign up for alerts about outages in their areas.