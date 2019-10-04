



– Amid heightened security concerns on opening weekend of the controversial “Joker” movie, a Huntington Beach theater was forced to shut its doors Thursday night due to a possible threat.

Huntington Beach police told CBS2 they became aware of a credible threat against the Century Huntington Beach, located at 7777 Edinger Ave.

Officers were sent to the theater in order to maintain a visual presence, police said.

At about 7 p.m., the theater decided to close for the night. Police remained on

The exact nature of the threat was not disclosed, although police said it did not specifically mention the “Joker.”

The theater was expected to reopen with its normal scheduled show times Friday.

Los Angeles police said that they will be maintaining a heightened security presence around theaters this weekend. The FBI has also said it is monitoring social media. Many theaters are not allowing moviegoers to wear masks or costumes.

Warner Bros. has faced criticism for the violence depicted in “Joker,” the latest in the Batman franchise, following the July 2012 mass shooting during an opening weekend screening of “The Dark Knight Rises” which left 12 people dead and 70 injured.

A group of Aurora survivors sent a letter to Warner Bros. last month expressing their concern and asking the studio to lobby for gun control.

In a statement last month, Warner Bros. spokesman Paul McGuire said that “it is not the intention of the film, the filmmakers or the studio to hold this character up as a hero.”