The Joaquin Phoenix film is a realistically violent take on the Batman comic book villain.

LAPD says while there are no credible threats in the L.A. area, the department “will maintain high visibility around movie theaters when it opens”.

“The Los Angeles Police Department is aware of public concerns and the historical significance associated with the premiere of the ‘Joker’,” officials said. “We encourage everyone to go out and enjoy all of the weekend leisure activities this city has to offer, however, Angelenos should remain vigilant and always be aware of your surroundings. As always, if you see something, say something.”

Some critics have warned of potential violence inspired by the movie, similar to the one committed by a gunman during a 2012 midnight screening of the Batman film “The Dark Knight Rises” at a cinema in Aurora, Colo., where 12 people were killed and dozens more were injured.

