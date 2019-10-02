



— Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders canceled his planned visit to the Inland Empire this week due to a blockage found in one artery.

Sanders, 78, was planning to visit Riverside Thursday for the opening of his campaign office and to meet with students at Riverside Community College. But chest discomfort during a campaign event Tuesday night led to the discovery of a blockage in one artery and the successful insertion of two stents, according to the Sanders campaign.

“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days,” a statement from Jeff Weaver, a senior advisor on the Sanders campaign, said.

Sanders has been hospitalized in Las Vegas, and his events and appearances have been canceled until further notice.

The Vermont senator was due to make several appearances in California this week. Besides his planned visit to Riverside, the senator was due to hold a Q&A with students at Cal State Bakersfield, make a stop at Fresno City College and be part of the Unions for All summit in Los Angeles.