LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Airport employees, Uber and Lyft drivers and other workers will march on LAX at 10 a.m. to demand support for the “Unions for All” movement.

The march will start at Century Boulevard and Avion Drive and make its way to the Central Terminal Area. Marchers are expected to enter one or more airport terminals, likely Terminal 1, to draw attention to the fact that airline, ride-hailing and childcare workers who make corporations successful are struggling to afford rent and basic necessities.

Organizers say they also want to demonstrate their support for newly signed state legislation that makes it more difficult for employers to designate workers as independent contractors, making them ineligible for benefits. Uber and Lyft officials strongly opposed the measure and have indicated they hope to find exemptions to the law, which goes into effect in January.

Los Angeles World Airports officials said the march is not expected to affect any flight operations, but at least two lanes of westbound Century Boulevard will be closed between Airport and Sepulveda boulevards. Motorists were advised to use alternate routes, such as Sepulveda Boulevard and Westchester Parkway.

A few dignitaries are expected to join the march, including presidential candidate and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

The march is expect to last until 1 p.m.

The march comes one day before the Unions for All summit, which is scheduled for Thursday through Sunday at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel and Suites in Los Angeles. SEIU members from around the county are expected to attend and will feature discussions with Democratic presidential candidates, including Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

