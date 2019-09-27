



— A 45-year-old woman who was found dead in Rancho Palos Verdes Thursday was believed to have been killed in an apparent murder-suicide by a man later found dead in a Lake Arrowhead home.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives responded to the 27800 block of Palmeras Place in Rancho Palos Verdes on Thursday to investigate the death of a woman, later identified as Martyne Elizabeth Bonzo.

Deputies from the Lomita Station were asked to conduct a welfare check on a man and woman who lived at the home and when they arrived at the house

they found the woman suffering from traumatic injuries, but were not able to locate the man who lived there, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Bonzo was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:45 p.m.

An investigation determined the couple also owned a home in Lake Arrowhead in San Bernardino County.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department checked the Lake Arrowhead home where they and found a man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bonzo had just turned 45 on Saturday, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy was pending to determine her cause of death.

