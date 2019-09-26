Comments
RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA) — Homicide detectives were investigating Thursday evening after a woman was found dead in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Sheriff’s homicide detectives responded to the 27800 block of Palmeras Place, Rancho Palos Verdes, to investigate the death of a woman that was believed to have occurred at approximately 4:10 p.m.
The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
An investigation was ongoing and no additional information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
You must log in to post a comment.