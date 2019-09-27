Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – Investigators have finished examining the dive boat Conception but have so far found no cause for the fire that killed 34 off the coast of Santa Barbara, officials said Friday.
A two-week examination of the Conception ended Friday without a conclusive cause, an official with knowledge of the investigation told the Associated Press.
The person wasn’t authorized to release the information publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Portions of the vessel have been sent out for additional testing, AP reported.
The blaze is the subject of a federal criminal investigation, led by the Coast Guard, the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles, as well as a safety inquiry by the National Transportation Safety Board.
