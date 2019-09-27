



Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 9/27 at 8 a.m.

2 CHP Officers, 2 Drivers Injured In Possible DUI Crash On 405 Freeway In Fountain Valley

Four people, including two California Highway Patrol officers, were hurt in a possible DUI crash on the 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley.

Santa Anita Begins Fall Meet Under Cloud Of Controversy

Santa Anita Park in Arcadia kicks off its fall racing meet Friday amid the ongoing controversy swirling over dozens of horse racing deaths on its tracks.

Rams Hosting Block Party Saturday Outside Coliseum

The Los Angeles Rams will be hosting a block party Saturday outside Memorial Coliseum, part of the “Fantennial Weekend” to celebrate the NFL’s 100th season.

Local Weather

On-and-off drizzle throughout the morning and cloudy skies into Friday evening. Temperatures below average throughout the weekend. A high of 76 for the beaches and 79 for the valleys.