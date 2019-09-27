FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA) — Four people, including two California Highway Patrol officers, were hurt in a possible DUI crash on the 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley.

The crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. just south of Warner Avenue on the southbound 405 Freeway.

Authorities say the driver of a Toyota Prius was cut off by a big rig and slammed into the back of the CHP vehicle, which had two officers inside. The officers were parked in lanes closed for Caltrans work at the time of the crash.

Both CHP officers, a male driver and a female driver were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not known.

Video from the scene showed a white Prius had slammed into the rear of the CHP vehicle, which suffered major rear-end damage.

All southbound lanes are expected to be shut down for the crash investigation until at least 6 a.m.