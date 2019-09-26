



— Parents are being accused of setting a bad example following the death of a bullied 13-year-old boy who struck his head on a concrete pillar after being punched at a Moreno Valley middle school.

The boy, identified only as Diego, was pronounced clinically dead Tuesday night as a result of the injuries he sustained in the Sept. 16 attack.

A vigil was held at Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley Wednesday night but grief turned to anger when Moreno Valley Unified Superintendent Dr. Martinrex Kedziora arrived.

Hundreds of parents and students attended the candlelight vigil where some of the parents were accused of setting a bad example by “bullying” Kedziora.

“Now parents are bullying the superintendant…that’s not going to solve anything,” said one parent.

Kedziora addressed the mourners briefly stating that his goal was to work with the community and to support them, but some in the crowd questioned his sincerity.

“What did the school district do? Nothing,” one woman said. “What did the school district do a week before when the mother came pleading for her son’s life? They did nothing. Where is the superintendent?”

Others said Kedziora should resign for what they said was a lack of action to curb an ongoing problem with bullying.

What started as an emotional tribute to the teen, ended with Kedziora seeking shelter inside of the school behind locked doors as Riverside County sheriff’s deputies stood outside.

District officials had no comment on the exchange, saying only that they had extra security and counselors on-hand Thursday to help students and families deal with their grief.

Some hope there will be more productive conversations in the future that help parents and teachers work together to prevent bullying.