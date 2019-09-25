



— A 13-year-old boy, whose head struck a concrete pillar after he was punched by another boy at a Moreno Valley middle school, has died of his injuries.

The boy identified only as Diego was pronounced clinically dead Tuesday night as a result of the injuries he sustained in the Sept. 16 attack, according to a Facebook post from the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station.

His family plans to donate Diego’s organs “to transform this tragedy into the gift of life for other children.”

The attack that left Diego critically injured happened at Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley and was recorded on cell phone video.

Two students have been arrested in the attack, which has spurred angry questions from parents about bullying at the school and whether anything has been done to prevent it.