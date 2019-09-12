



– Federal authorities said all the crew members aboard the Santa Barbara-based dive boat Conception were asleep when it caught fire and sank earlier this month, killing 34 people off Santa Cruz Island.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report released Thursday, all six crewmembers were asleep when the blaze broke out in the early morning hours of Sept. 2 aboard the 75-foot charter boat as it was anchored about 20 yards of Santa Cruz Island and 22 miles southwest of Santa Barbara.

Five of them were sleeping in the wheelhouse on the uppermost sun deck, and the sixth was asleep below in the lower hull’s bunkroom with the passengers.

None of the crewmembers were awake on night watch, the NTSB said.

After the fire broke out, the five crew members in the wheelhouse jumped overboard and survived. The sixth crewmember and the 33 passengers asleep below in their bunks were trapped and died.

Three crewmembers interviewed by the NTSB said that there were no mechanical or electrical issues reported. They also did not see a fire burning in the engine room.

The NTSB did not indicate a possible cause for the blaze. The full report is not expected for several months.

The Conception has three levels; the uppermost sun deck which contains the wheelhouse, the main deck which has a salon and galley, and the lower deck which has the bunkroom and shower room.

One of the crewmembers in the wheelhouse was awakened by a noise and saw the fire burning on the aft end of the sun deck, with flames “rising from the salon compartment below,” the NTSB reports.

At that point, the captain radioed a mayday call to the Coast Guard. The crew then tried to access the salon, but because they couldn’t use the ladder, which was on fire, they had to jump down to the main deck. One of the crew members broke his leg in the process.

The crew members couldn’t access the salon and galley because they were fully engulfed. The NTSB reports that they then jumped overboard, and the captain and two crewmembers swam around to the stern, reboarded the vessel and opened the hatch to the engine room, where they saw no fire.

The aft doors to the salon were blocked by fire, so the three launched a skiff, picked up the other two crew members and were rescued by a nearby Good Samaritan’s boat, the Grape Escape.

Conception was owned by Truth Aquatics, a boat rental service based out of Santa Barbara. It was built in Long Beach and first launched in 1981. According to Truth Aquatics’ website, Conception has a maximum capacity of 46 people. The charter was booked by a group called Worldwide Diving Adventures. Truth Aquatics has been running charters since 1974.

The FBI, ATF and other agencies raided Truth Aquatics’ offices in Santa Barbara a few days after the blaze.

The body of the last missing victim was found by divers Wednesday. Most of the victims were from the Bay Area in Northern California.

In response to the deadly fire, the U.S. Coast Guard Wednesday issued new emergency safety requirements for boaters. They include recommending that boaters limit the unsupervised charging of lithium-ion batteries and the use of power strips and extension cords.

Along with the NTSB’s own report, the Coast Guard announced Wednesday that it has convened convened a formal Marine Board of Investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Read the NTSB’s Full Preliminary Report below:

On Monday, September 2, 2019, about 3:14 a.m. Pacific daylight time, US Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach received a distress call from the 75-foot commercial diving vessel Conception, with 39 persons on board. The Conception was owned and operated by Truth Aquatics, Inc., based in Santa Barbara, California. The Conception was classified by the Coast Guard as a small passenger vessel that took passengers on dive excursions in the waters around the Channel Islands off the coast of Santa Barbara. The accident voyage was a three-day diving trip to the Channel Islands. On the last night of the voyage, the vessel was anchored in Platts Harbor off Santa Cruz Island, 21.5 nautical miles south-southwest of Santa Barbara, when it caught fire. Weather conditions were reported as slight to no winds with patchy fog, 2–3-foot seas, and air and water temperature about 65°F. The Conception was carrying 39 persons, 6 of which were crew. Thirty-three passengers and one crewmember died. The wood and fiberglass vessel was built in 1981. The vessel had three levels: the uppermost sun deck, containing the wheelhouse and crew rooms; the main deck, which included

the salon and galley; and the lower deck within the hull, which housed the passenger berthing (bunkroom) and shower room, as well as the engine room and tanks. Initial interviews of three crewmembers revealed that no mechanical or electrical issues were reported. At the time of the fire, five crewmembers were asleep in berths behind the wheelhouse, and one crewmember was asleep in the bunkroom, which was accessed from the salon down a ladderwell in the forward, starboard corner of the compartment. The bunkroom had an emergency escape hatch located on the aft end, which also exited to the salon. There were two, locally-sounding smoke detectors in the overhead of the bunkroom. A crewmember sleeping in the wheelhouse berths was awakened by a noise and got up to investigate. He saw a fire at the aft end of the sun deck, rising up from the salon compartment below. The crewmember alerted the crew behind the wheelhouse. As crewmembers awoke, the captain radioed a distress message to the Coast Guard. The crewmembers attempted to access the salon and passengers below. Unable to use the aft ladder, which was on fire, the crewmembers jumped down to the main deck (one crewmember broke his leg in the process) and tried to access the salon and galley compartment, which was fully engulfed by fire at the aft end and by thick smoke in the forward end, through a forward window. Unable to open the window and overwhelmed by smoke, the crew jumped overboard. Two crewmembers and the captain swam to the stern, reboarded the vessel, opened the

hatch to the engine room, and saw no fire. Access to the salon through the aft doors was blocked by fire, so they launched a small skiff and picked up the remaining two crewmembers in the water. They transferred to a recreational vessel anchored nearby (Grape Escape) where the captain continued to radio for help, while two crewmembers returned to the Conception to search for survivors around the burning hull. Local Coast Guard and fire departments arrived on scene to extinguish the fire and conduct search and rescue. The vessel burned to the waterline by morning and subsequently sank in about 60 feet of water. Later that day, the Coast Guard declared the accident a major marine casualty. The NTSB was named as the lead federal agency for the safety investigation and launched a full team to Santa Barbara, arriving on scene the following morning. The Coast Guard, Truth Aquatics, Inc., Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, and Santa Barbara County Fire Department were named as parties to the NTSB investigation. Investigators have collected documents from recent Coast Guard inspections and visited another Truth Aquatics vessel, Vision, a vessel similar to the Conception. Salvage operations to bring the wreckage to the surface for examination and documentation have begun. Investigators plan to examine current regulations regarding vessels of this type, year of build, and operation; early-warning and smoke-detection and alarm systems; evacuation routes; training; and current company policies and procedures. Efforts continue to determine the source of the fire.