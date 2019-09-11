



— The last missing victim of the deadly dive boat fire off Santa Cruz Island that claimed the lives of 34 people was found Wednesday.

Authorities confirmed Wednesday that all 34 bodies had been recovered. Five of the boat’s crew members survived the blaze.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that, ” The Conception Incident Unified Command is relieved to report that search and recovery efforts today were successful in locating the last missing victim. DNA testing is still being conducted to confirm identities of 7 of the 34 victims recovered.”

Thirty-four people were killed after a blaze broke out on a charter boat early Monday morning directly off Santa Cruz Island, across from the Ventura County coastline.

At 3:15 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard and Ventura County Fire Department crews rushed to a mayday call that the “Conception” — a 75-foot-long charter dive boat carrying 39 people — was ablaze 20 yards off Platts Harbor on the north side of Santa Cruz Island, which is located about 30 miles west of the city of Ventura.