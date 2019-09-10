



— Power problems continue into a second day for the Metro Gold Line, which will be reduced to one track for most of the day Tuesday.

The light rail train ground to a halt Monday after overhead lines that power the Metro Gold Line came down near Allen Station. It’s not clear what caused wires to come down, but some passengers were forced to climb down from their trains into the middle of the tracks.

Buses were brought in to shuttle passengers to the next station.

Metro says repairs to one track are complete, but work continues Tuesday on the second track. Trains will run every 10 minutes, but because they will share a track between Lake and Sierra Madre avenues, delays are expected.

GOLD LINE UPDATE: trains share 1 track between Lake and Sierra Madre Villa through close of service. Trains will run every 10 min tomorrow during AM/PM peak as repairs continue. Details: https://t.co/wxsxtncoq0 pic.twitter.com/mA6glpWR5r — LA Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) September 10, 2019

Repairs are expected to be finished by Tuesday night.