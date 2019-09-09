



– A power issue shut down Metro Gold Line service in Pasadena Monday morning.

Beginning sometime before 7 a.m., an overhead power line problem halted train service near Allen Station, which is located near Maple Street and Allen Avenue.

Aerial footage taken from Sky2 just before 8 a.m. showed Metro officials helping passengers off a train that became stopped between stations. The passengers were walked down the railway to a waiting train which could then take them to the nearest station.

Metro was forced to shut down service in both directions between Lake and Sierra Madre Villa stations. Buses were shuttling riders between the two stations, Metro said.

There was no word on when service would resume. It’s unclear exactly what caused the power issue.