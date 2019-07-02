



— In an interview, President Trump said he is looking at the homeless problem in cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City and considering taking action.

Homelessness has made encampments a regular sight across Southern California, and with people living on the streets come problems like sidewalks being used as bathrooms, rat infestations and diseases. In an interview with Fox News from Osaka, Japan, the president agreed the “filth” in American cities was “very sad.”

“It’s a phenomena that started two years ago. It’s disgraceful,” Trump said. “You can’t have what’s, where police officers are getting sick just by walking the beat. I mean, they’re getting actually very sick.”

Two officers at the LAPD West Valley station contracted a staph infection from a homeless person in May, while the Pacific station had to be closed due to a bed bugs infestation. Last week, a germ-zapping robot was unveiled at the Central Division station to help protect officers near Skid Row.

“They can’t do that. We cannot ruin our cities,” the president said.

On Monday, the Civic Center area around Los Angeles City Hall and Grand Park were cleared for a cleaning, but homeless tents were back up by nightfall. Mayor Eric Garcetti and a coalition of mayors have been calling on Congress to pass the “Ending Homelessness Act,” which would direct $13 billion to help cities provide housing and other vital resources.

The Los Angeles City Council is also considering another $7 million to develop a crisis and bridge housing site in San Pedro, just across from the Port – but it’s a plan that is opposed by many residents. The city opened its first bridge housing site – which offers beds, showers, mental health and other services — in downtown’s El Pueblo District.