



— Busy, harried morning commuters stopped in their tracks Wednesday to coo and pet baby goats, a calf, a lamb and a colt that greeted them at Union Station.

A mini petting zoo was set up at the busy transportation hub Wednesday morning to remind commuters about the LA County Fair and that Metrolink has a special route to the Fairplex in Pomona.

Passengers passing through Union Station’s East Portal got a chance to take pictures and pet a donkey foal, a calf, a colt, a lamb and a kid hanging out in special pens. They left the station just before the station hit its busiest time after 8 a.m., and took the Metrolink San Bernardino Line Train 304 back to Pomona.

Metrolink makes a special stop at the LA County Fair on Saturdays and Sundays. A $10 Metrolink weekend day pass allows riders to ride all day from anywhere.