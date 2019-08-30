



— Southern Californians sad that summer is ending can console themselves with the start of the LA County Fair, which opens today.

The LA County Fair opened Friday at noon at the Fairplex in Pomona. This year’s theme is “Fair Goes Pop!” celebrating Los Angeles’ influence on pop culture.

Fair officials say they are also focused on value this year, by holding admission prices down to last year’s levels and adding to its popular $6.50 menu, which includes classics like funnel cakes, corn dogs, pizza and BBQ plus a few fair favorites like hatch green chile asada fries, deep-fried pineapple and Tajin Dole Whip. New this year to the value menu is one of fried food connoisseur Chicken Charlie’s creations – a deep fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich slathered with strawberry jelly, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with fruity pebbles.

The usual carnival rides, farm animals and petting zoos, and souvenir shops will be readily available to fairgoers, who will also get a chance to see a few new things like e-sports gaming, pop culture collector boxes and Luchadore wrestling

Weekday admission starts at $8 for children 6 to 12, $10 for seniors and $14 for adults. On weekends and holidays, including Labor Day, admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $12 for children. Kids 5 and under are free. Admission does not include parking, which starts at $15 for general parking. There are several discount opportunities, including resident discount days and deeply discounted tickets for active and retired military, veterans and first responders; discounts for college students, and free admission on certain Wednesdays in anyone donating school supplies.

For more information, go to LACountyFair.com.