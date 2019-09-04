



– A 23-year-old homeless woman faces attempted murder charges after she allegedly tried to throw a 13-year-old cross country runner off a bridge in Santa Ana and assaulted two of his teammates during a training run.

Stephanie Rose Redondo, 23, has been charged with one felony count of attempted murder with an enhancement of premeditation and deliberation, and one misdemeanor count each of battery and assault, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

Members of the Capistrano Valley High School cross country team were running on the sidewalk near Crown Valley Bridge around 4 p.m. on Aug. 23 when Redondo allegedy lunged at one of the teenage runners in an attempt to push him into traffic, according to Spitzer.

She is then accused of putting a 13-year-old runner in a headlock and attempting to push him over the bridge to the rocks hundreds of feet below. Redondo is also accused of punching a 14-year-old runner who confronted her. All three teenagers managed to escape.

“The Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the County of Orange has extensive services and programs to help assist the homeless and mentally ill. Help is available,” said Spitzer. “Homeless individuals who refuse help and instead choose to commit crimes and victimize other people will be prosecuted. No one in our county should be forced to put up with someone who chooses to be a danger and a menace to our society.”

Redondo is currently being held at the O.C. Central Women’s Jail on $500,000 bail.