SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A homeless woman has been arrested on allegations she tried to throw a 13-year-old boy of a bridge in Santa Ana Monday afternoon.

Stephanie Rose Redondo has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count each of battery and assault, both misdemeanors.

At about 4 p.m. Monday, the boy was on a training run with the Capistrano Valley High School cross country team when Redondo grabbed him, put him in a headlock and tried to shove him off the Crown Valley Bridge, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office reports.

If she had succeeded, he would have fallen hundreds of feet and landed on the rocks below, prosecutors said.

When a 14-year-old boy came to his teammate’s aid, she punched him, the DA’s office said. Both boys were able to escape. She also tried to push another runner into traffic.

Redondo was booked into the O.C. jail on $500,000 bail.