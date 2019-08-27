



– Authorities are investigating whether an audio clip in which a man threatens to shoot a woman in the head is the voice of L.A. Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins.

In the audio, obtained by TMZ Tuesday, a man is heard telling a woman over the phone, “I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f—— head.”

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the woman in the clip is Cousins’ ex-girlfriend, who alleges that the conversation took place on Friday, Aug. 23, a day before his wedding to his new girlfriend, Morgan Lang, which took place in Atlanta.

In the clip, the man the girlfriend alleges to be Cousins repeatedly asks if “I can have my son here, please?” before eliciting the threat.

She claims Cousins 7-year-old son was with her at a trampoline park in Alabama when the recording was made, according to the court documents.

The Mobile Police Department in Alabama confirmed to USA Today it is investigating the case.

The Lakers released the following statement Tuesday:

“We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins, and, of course, take this claim seriously. We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

Cousins tore the ACL in his left knee during a training session earlier this month and is expected to miss the entire season. After spending last season with the Golden State Warriors, the oft-injured Cousins signed a one-year $3.5 million free agent contract with the Lakers in July.