



– All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, who just signed a deal with the L.A. Lakers last month, is believed to have torn his ACL.

Cousins suffered a knee injury during a workout in Las Vegas Monday, according to reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers medical staff suspect that Cousins tore an ACL, but are conducting tests to confirm it, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

After spending last season with the Golden State Warriors, the oft-injured Cousins signed a one-year $3.5 million free agent contract with the Lakers in July.

The 29-year-old tore his Achilles tendon while playing with the New Orleans Pelicans midway through the 2017-2018 season.

He returned to the court in January for the Warriors and played out the remainder of the regular season, only to tear his left quadriceps in the first round of the playoffs.

He was able to recover in time to play in the NBA Finals, which the Warriors lost to the Toronto Raptors in six games.