Clint Olivier says he and his wife were driving on the busy freeway when they saw the jarring sight and decided to record a video.

Olivier posted the video to Twitter saying, “@RalphNader Ralph can you do anything about stopping this disturbing phenomenon? My wife and I shot this video last week on the busy I-5 in LA. @Tesla #sleepingdrivers #unsafeatanyspeed”

This was not the first time a driver behind the wheel of a Tesla has been captured on video appearing to be asleep.

In March, startling cell phone video showed what appeared to be a man snoozing while his car is on autopilot on another busy L.A. freeway.

According to Tesla’s website, “Autopilot is intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time.”

Tesla says the autopilot function is intended to increase safety on the roads.