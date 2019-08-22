



– A suspect has been arrested in the killing of a Cal State Fullerton administrator which occurred on a campus parking lot Monday.

The Fullerton Police Department was holding a Thursday afternoon news conference to announce details of the arrest in the stabbing death of 57-year-old Steven Shek Keung Chan of Hacienda Heights. The suspect’s name was not immediately disclosed.

At about 8:45 a.m. Monday, Chan was found with multiple stab wounds in a silver Infiniti sedan parked in a lot outside an administrative building in the 600 block of Langsdorf Drive. He died at the scene.

A bomb squad later discovered a backpack underneath his car which had an incendiary device inside, along with tools that could be used in a kidnapping, according to police. Investigators also found a weapon similar to that used in the homicide.

Authorities believe Chan was targeted. He was a retired annuitant who had returned to the school to work in international student registration.

A surveillance photo and sketch of the suspect was released. He was described as an Asian man in his mid-20s. He was last seen running north on Langsdorf Drive and east on Nutwood Avenue. A manhunt immediately following the murder resulted in no sign of the suspect.