FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Campus police say they are searching for a man suspected in a deadly stabbing in a Cal State Fullerton parking lot.

Cal State Fullerton Police Department’s official Twitter account described the incident only as an assault with a deadly weapon. The incident apparently happened at about 8:30 a.m. Monday in a parking lot south of College Park.

Stabbing in College Park parking lot, more info to follow. pic.twitter.com/GV8j8m71rr — Noah Biesiada (@NBiesiada) August 19, 2019

The suspect was described only as a male with black hair, pants and shirts.

CSUF MAIN CAMPUS: Assault deadly weapon. 8:30 AM 8/19/19. So. of College Park. Suspect male, black hair, pants & shirt. SEE EMAIL FOR DETAILS. @csuf — CSU Fullerton PD (@csufpd) August 19, 2019

However, the Fullerton Police Department described the incident as a homicide.

Please avoid the area of the 600 Blk of Langsdorf due to police activity. A homicide occurred on the campus of @csuf and the FPD will be handing the investigation due to an MOU with @csufpd . FPD PIO will be handling all media inquiries and he is en route to the scene. pic.twitter.com/K8dLLGHJYo — FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) August 19, 2019

Monday marked the first day of the fall semester at Cal State Fullerton. Coincidentally, the university had planned a drill at the Pollak Library in the center of the campus. The university says the incident in College Park is not connected to the drill.

UPDATE: Incident in College Park lot S is not part of planned drill in a section of Pollak Library. — Cal State Fullerton (@csuf) August 19, 2019