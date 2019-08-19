CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Cal State Fullert, Cal State Fullerton News, Fullerton, Fullerton News, Stabbing

FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Campus police say they are searching for a man suspected in a deadly stabbing in a Cal State Fullerton parking lot.

Cal State Fullerton Police Department’s official Twitter account described the incident only as an assault with a deadly weapon. The incident apparently happened at about 8:30 a.m. Monday in a parking lot south of College Park.

The suspect was described only as a male with black hair, pants and shirts.

However, the Fullerton Police Department described the incident as a homicide.

Monday marked the first day of the fall semester at Cal State Fullerton. Coincidentally, the university had planned a drill at the Pollak Library in the center of the campus. The university says the incident in College Park is not connected to the drill.

