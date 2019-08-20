ONTARIO (CBSLA) — A neighborhood is in shock tonight after a teenager and a baby were found dead inside their Ontario home.

Ontario police first said they were investigating a suspicious death around 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Tam O’Shanter Street.

Police said the father of the girls — a 14-year-old and a 4-month-old — called police after finding their bodies in the home. Their mother was found unresponsive in the home and was taken to the hospital where she is now listed in stable condition.

Officials with the Ontario Police Department originally said this was a suspicious death investigation, and hours after the incident they were still interviewing family members trying to figure out what happened. Police said Tuesday night they believed the girls were murdered inside the home.

“It does not appear that there was any kind of noxious fumes involved,” Sgt. Bill Russell with the Ontario Police said.

Police still do not know if the deaths were intentional or accidental. They said the father of the girls gave a statement to police and was released. The mother, who remains in the hospital, has not yet given a statement. Russell said police were “hoping to get to a place where she can provide a statement.”

Information about the suspect has not been released, but police said there was no continued threat to the public.