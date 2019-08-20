



– The most driven vehicle in Los Angeles metro area isn’t a fuel-efficient sedan, it’s an SUV, according to a new report.

The Dodge Durango is the most driven vehicle in L.A., with its owners logging an average of 12,876 miles per year, according to a report released Tuesday by the search engine iSeeCars,.

Coming in second is the Cadillac Escalade at 12,626 miles per year.

Rounding out the top five were the Nissan Altima – the only sedan on the list – the GMC Yukon and the Honda Pilot.

Nationwide, the Chevrolet Suburban came in at No. 1, with an average annual mileage of 14,862.

What was the least driven car in the nation? The Chevrolet Corvette Convertible, which logged only 4,272 miles per year.

The compile its data, iSeeCars looked at 2.3 million used car sales between 2015 to 2018 then mathematically modeled the average annual mileage.

A report released in October of 2018 by the nonprofit transportation group TRIP found that the L.A.-Long Beach-Anaheim metro area has the third worst road conditions in the nation behind only San Jose and San Francisco.

In August of 2018, TRIP released a similar report which found that L.A. metro area drivers spend almost $3,000 a year in extra costs such as repairs, wasted fuel and congestion.

To see the full report, click here.