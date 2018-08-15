LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles drivers on average spend almost $3,000 a year in extra costs such as car repairs and wasted fuel because the combination of congestion and deteriorating roads and bridges have created conditions that lead to wear and tear, collisions and lost time, according to a new report.

The report released Tuesday by the nonprofit transportation group TRIP found that 79 percent of local and state-maintained roads and bridges in Los Angeles metro area are in “poor or mediocre condition.”

The average L.A. driver spends about $921 annually on extra repairs, increased gas consumption and tire wear due to the bad roads, the report found.

That same driver also loses an average of 82 hours each year because of traffic congestion, which amounts to about $1,774 in lost time and wasted fuel.

TRIP also determined that L.A. drivers pay an average of $299 for vehicle repairs due to traffic crashes in which road conditions were a contributing factor.

“Driving on Los Angeles area roads costs the average driver $2,995 annually in extra vehicle operating costs as a result of driving on roads in need of repair, lost time and fuel due to congestion-related delays, and the costs of traffic crashes in which roadway features likely were a contributing factor,” TRIP said in a news release.

L.A.’s poor roads are nothing new. A 2016 report from TRIP found that L.A.’s roads were the second-worst in the nation.

The bad roads could negatively impact both Los Angeles and California economically. Businesses may choose to relocate to other regions with better transportation systems, according to TRIP. About $2.8 trillion a year in goods are shipped to and from California.

TRIP’s report concluded that it is essential for local and state governments to emphasize funding in the region’s transportation system. The report noted controversial Senate Bill 1, which Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law last year. The bill hiked both the gas tax and car registration fees in an effort to raise about $5 billion per year for road, highway and bridge repairs.

An effort to repeal the gas tax is currently underway, and in Novembers, voters will decided whether to do away with SB1.

“Adequate funding for the state’s transportation system would allow for smoother roads, more efficient mobility, enhanced safety, and economic growth opportunities while saving California’s drivers time and money,” TRIP executive director Will Wilkins wrote.

To read the full report, click here.