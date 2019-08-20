



— Police on Tuesday released a composite sketch and surveillance video of a suspect who stabbed a Cal State Fullerton administrator to death.

Steven Shek Keung Chan, 57, was reported bleeding from the head next to his car in the south parking lot of Cal State Fullerton’s College Park building at about 8:30 a.m. Monday, the first day of the university’s fall semester. Chan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fullerton police say the suspect took off running northbound on Langsdorf and eastbound on Nutwood Avenue, in front of the university. Bloodhounds from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene to help search for the suspect, but he remains at large.

Investigators say the suspect may have been injured during the attack and could have cuts to one or both of his hands. Witnesses told police they saw the suspect leaving a nearby parking lot east of the 57 Freeway in a black, 4-door sedan with black wheels and dark tinted windows. The vehicle is believed to be a newer model BMW X6.

Police have released a composite sketch of the killer, who was described only as an Asian man in his 20s with black hair, wearing black pants and a black shirt.

A backpack believed to have belong to the suspect was left behind underneath the victim’s car. Investigators found an incendiary device inside, along with other items that indicated a planned kidnapping, including zip ties, wigs, other “disguise materials,” and a knife that was not used in the stabbing, police said.

Chan is believed to have been specifically targeted, but a motive for the attack is not known, police said.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact Fullerton police Detective Victoria Chandler at (714) 738-6754 or email her at vchandler@fullertonpd.org.