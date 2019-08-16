



— An 18-year-old Westminster man is wanted Friday in connection with the June murder of a homeless man found outside a McDonald’s restaurant.

Duc Le, 45, was found dead outside a McDonald’s restaurant in the area of Locust Street and Westminster Boulevard on June 21. Le, who was known to sleep in the area, had facial injuries when his body was found.

Three other men have already been arrested in connection with the killing – 21-year-old Andrew Holguin of Midway City, 19-year-old Christian Huerta of Huntington Beach, and a 16-year-old Westminster boy who was not identified due to his age.

Police say they are also looking for 18-year-old Jeffrey Andrade in connection with Le’s murder.

“Motive for this murder is unclear at this time,” a statement from the Westminster Police Department said. “There may have been witnesses in the area at the time of the crime and we hope someone will come forward and provide additional information about this case, or Andrade’s whereabouts. He is on the run and knows he is wanted.”

Anyone with information about the crime or Andrade can call the Westminster Police Department at (714) 548-3212.