WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) – Detectives are investigating whether a homeless man found dead in Westminster Thursday night was murdered.
According to Westminster police, just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an injured man outside a McDonald’s restaurant in the area of Locust Street and Westminster Boulevard.
They arrived on scene to find a man dead at the scene with facial injuries, police said. There was no word on his identity.
Westminster police detectives are investigating the case as a possible homicide. It’s unclear if investigators have a cause of death or a motive.