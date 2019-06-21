CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) – Detectives are investigating whether a homeless man found dead in Westminster Thursday night was murdered.

According to Westminster police, just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an injured man outside a McDonald’s restaurant in the area of Locust Street and Westminster Boulevard.

They arrived on scene to find a man dead at the scene with facial injuries, police said. There was no word on his identity.

Westminster police detectives are investigating the case as a possible homicide. It’s unclear if investigators have a cause of death or a motive.

