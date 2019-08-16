



– An 18-year-old man was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his 13-year-old sister at their Lancaster home earlier this week.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Eddie Alvirez with one count each of involuntary manslaughter and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence in the death of Marlena Alvirez. A charge of involuntary manslaughter implies that prosecutors do not believe the suspect intended to kill the victim, but did so accidentally or negligently.

The charges including allegations of personal use of a handgun and inflicting great bodily injury. Eddie faces a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Marlena was shot Tuesday night at the family’s home in the 1700 block of West Avenue J15. Her uncle took her to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her brother initially fled the home, but turned himself in the following afternoon to L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies told CBS2 that Marlena and Eddie shared a bedroom with one of their sisters. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Marlena’s mother and grandmother both reside in the home. The grandmother was home at the time of the shooting, deputies said.

Alvirez is believed to be a gang member.