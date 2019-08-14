



— A teenage girl was shot and killed in a residential neighborhood in Lancaster on Tuesday evening.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, the girl was fatally shot around 5:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Avenue J15.

Police said the girl’s 18-year-old brother Eddie Alvirez has been named the suspect in the homicide investigation. Police said he fled the scene on foot following the shooting.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital by her uncle where she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s department said the girl shared a room with Alvirez and another sister, but it was not immediately clear what led up to the fatal shooting. The girl’s mother and grandmother also reside in the home. Police said the grandmother was home at the time of the shooting.

According to an official with the sheriff’s department, the family believes Alvirez is a gang member.

Alvirez is described as a Hispanic 5-foot-four male weighing 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray or black shorts and Jordan sneakers. He is said to frequent the Lancaster area.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.