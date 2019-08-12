



— A man believed to be the suspect who was caught on video taking upskirt photos of a woman at a Palmdale train station last month has been arrested.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday that the suspect was taken into custody. His name was not immediately released.

Deputies did not immediately confirm how the man was identified.

The incident was caught on surveillance video at the Palmdale Metrolink Station at about 5 a.m. on July 31.

Surveillance video showed a man standing behind a woman as a Metrolink train arrives. Despite other people in line behind him, the video shows him bending down and lowering his phone beneath the woman’s dress, a flash visible at one point beneath the skirt.

He said when the man touched her leg, she turned, got a good look at his face, and screamed.

Despite the fact the woman screamed, authorities said no one jumped in to help.

“No, and that’s the surprising thing that you see on video is people are just standing there,” LASD Capt. Ronald Shaffer said at a news conference last week.

The woman continued on to board the train, while he walked away back toward the station.