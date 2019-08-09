



— Authorities need help Friday to identify a man they say took was taking upskirt photos of a woman as she waited for a train in Palmdale.

The disturbing site was caught on surveillance video at the Palmdale Metrolink Station on July 31.

Surveillance video shows a man standing behind a woman as a Metrolink train arrives. Despite other people in line behind him, the video shows him bending down and lowering his phone beneath the woman’s dress, a flash visible at one point beneath the skirt.

The woman apparently became aware and turned around quickly, swinging the jacket on her arm around to clear whatever was around her hemline. He was seen straightening up and looking as his phone as she looked at him and slowly backed away.

The woman continued on to board the train, while he walked away back toward the station.

He was described a black man in his 30s wearing a teal button-down shirt, black shorts, a blue baseball cap and black socks with black sandals with white stripes.

Anyone with information about his identity can call Detective Nisenoff at (661) 272-2465.