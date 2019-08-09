



— Lawyers for Kimberly Long are encouraged about her case following comments made by California Governor Gavin Newsom to CBS2/KCAL9’s Randy Paige.

Long, of course, is the Corona mother convicted of a murder that many people believe she did not commit.

A judge set her free years ago, but the state supreme court could send her back.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Paige has covered the case for years (including his multi–part podcast — “Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long Story”) about the case’s twists and turns). Paige has uncovered new evidence in the case and asked the governor to take a closer look at the case about six months ago.

The governor promised he would.

Part of the new evidence? The clothes Long was wearing when police arrived at the bloody scene — had no blood on them. Evidence members of the jury that first convicted her never got to see.

Paige spoke to the governor yesterday. Newsom said he was unable to comment on the case specifically because of the pending California Supreme Court ruling but he did seem to indicate he has made up his mind about Long’s guilt or innocence and what should happen if the court orders her back to prison.

“Certainly if the outcome is inconsistent with what many of us believe I certainly have the right as governor to make my point of view known,” he said.

Long’s attorneys at the California Innocence Project were encouraged by Newsom’s words, saying it appears Newsom is saying if the court rules against her, he is inclined to step in and, in his words, made his point of view known.

